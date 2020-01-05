Animal jewels we fell in love with in 2019

A cat, a hummingbird, a swan and a pair of swallows and snakes were amongst some of the most beautiful animal jewels of the year. 

05 January 2020
  • Boucheron Vu de 26 Wladimir II cat ring on model
    Wladimir, the legendary cat that once freely pawed across the parquet floors of Boucheron is immortalised in this ring of diamonds with green tourmalines and a pink sapphire for his nose.
  • Lydia Courteille La Vie en Rose Leda morganite bracelet
    This bracelet by Lydia Courteille from the La Vie en Rose collection recalls the Greek myth of the seduction of Leda by Zeus who stole into her chamber in the guise of a swan. The bird’s wings set with pink sapphires wrap around the central morganite.
    Gucci Hortus Deliciarum solitaire ring in yellow gold, set with a carved opal and diamonds.
  • Charlize Theron Bulgari jewels Oscars 2019 Getty Images
    Charlize Theron wrapped herself in 300 carats of Bulgari diamonds with a Serpenti necklace draped over another diamond necklace along with 25 carats of sapphire in her earrings.  Photo credit: Getty Images.
  • Les Ciels de Chaumet Envol earrings
    Les Ciels de Chaumet Envol earrings featuring two swallows set with pear-shaped diamonds, tsavorite garnets, diamonds and yellow and green sapphires in white and yellow gold.
