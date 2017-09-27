The most expensive ring in the world

As autumn auction season approaches, we hunt out the most expensive ring on the planet and other worthy contenders. 

27 September 2017
Pink Star diamond to go under the hammer a second time at Sotheby's

The highlight of the spring auction season here at The Jewellery Editor was the sale of the Pink Star, a 59.60-carat pink diamond set into a ring of truly impressive proportions. The largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid diamond ever graded by the GIA, it was snapped up for $71.2 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2017, making it not only the most expensive ring in the world but also the most valuable gemstone ever sold at auction.

  • The 59.60-carat Pink Star has an estimate in excess of $60 million
    The 59.60-carat Pink Star sold for $71.2m at Sotheby’s Hong Kong sale on 4 April 2017, making it the world's most expensive diamond.
  • The Pink Star is the largest Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the GIA
    The Pink Star is the largest Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the GIA, making it one of the largest of its kind in the world. 
  • The Pink Star diamond mounted in a ring
    The proud new owner of the Pink Star diamond is Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook. The company chairman has christened the jewel the CTF Pink after the company's initials.
  • Sotheby's auction scene spring 2017 Pink Star diamond
    Excitement was in the air at Sotheby's Hong Kong in April 2017 as a tense telephone bidding war for the Pink Star took place between three interested parties.
  • Oppenheimer blue diamond ring
    The Oppenheimer Blue is the second most expensive jewel to sell at auction. It went under the hammer for $57.7 million at Christie’s Geneva in May 2016.
  • The Graff Pink diamond
    The Graff Pink was named after its owner Laurence Graff, who proclaimed the 24.78ct gem “the most fabulous diamond” he had ever seen. 
  • Christie's Cullinan Dream blue diamond ring
    The 24.18ct Cullinan Dream - the largest Fancy Intense blue diamond to ever appear at auction -  sold for $25.4 million at Christie’s New York in June 2016.
  • Pink Star diamond to go under the hammer a second time at Sotheby's
    The 59.60-carat Pink Star achieved a winning bid of $83 million in 2013 at Sotheby’s Geneva but the buyer failed to complete the purchase. 

Eagle-eyed readers will know that this is not the first time the Pink Star has been on the auction block. In 2013, the oval pink diamond, which was cut from a 132.50-carat rough mined by De Beers in Africa nearly 20 years ago, achieved more than $10 million more than its most recent record-breaking price when it sold to the diamond cutter Isaac Wolf at Sotheby’s Geneva in November 2013. Wolf sensationally defaulted on his $83 million winning bid, leaving the diamond to languish in Sotheby’s inventory for more than three years.  

Earlier this year, Maria Doulton came face to face with the record-breaking gem, which sold to the Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook, before it went under the hammer:

While the 59.60-carat Pink Star is officially the most expensive ring in the world, it was the Oppenheimer Blue, a 14.62 carat emerald-cut Vivid Blue diamond, that held the record prior to the April auction. 

Blue diamonds have dominated the jewellery auction headlines in recent years, culminating in the sale of the Oppenheimer Blue, below, which sold for $57.7 million at Christie’s Geneva in May 2016.

The Oppenheimer Blue is the second most expensive jewel to sell at auction. It went under the hammer for $57.7 million at Christie’s Geneva in May 2016.

The indigo-coloured gem was named after Sir Philip Oppenheimer, a member of one of the world’s most influential and powerful diamond families, who gave the ring to his wife Pamela. The Oppenheimers controlled the De Beers Mining Company and, as head of the London-based Central Selling Organisation, Sir Philip oversaw the diamond sales cartel for 45 years until 1993.

The stone is believed to originate from the famous Cullinan mine in South Africa and was set into a ring by renowned jeweller Verdura in the 1990s. Flanked by two trapeze-cut white diamonds on a platinum band, the centre stone was described by Christie’s as “the gem of gems”.

The final selling price comfortably exceeded the pre-sale estimate of $38-45 million and it also quashed the previous record set by the pink diamond ring, below, bought by legendary jeweller Laurence Graff in 2010 for $46.2 million. Immediately after the auction at Sotheby’s Geneva, Mr Graff renamed the 24.78-carat diamond The Graff Pink. 

At the time, Mr Graff said the emerald-cut Fancy Intense pink gem was “the most fabulous diamond” he had ever laid eyes on in his 35-year career. Set into a platinum ring flanked by two shield-shaped white diamonds, the Graff Pink was previously owned by American jeweller Harry Winston.

The Graff Pink was named after its owner Laurence Graff, who proclaimed the 24.78ct gem “the most fabulous diamond” he had ever seen. 

Completing our round up of the most expensive diamond rings ever sold at auction is the 24.18 carat Cullinan Dream, below, which went under the hammer for $25.4 million at Christie’s New York in June 2016. The largest Fancy Intense blue diamond to ever appear at auction, this beautiful rectangular mixed-cut stone is set onto a platinum ring with baguette-cut diamond side stones. Like the Oppenheimer Blue, the Cullinan Dream comes from the South African mine of the same name and is the largest of four gems cut from a 122.52 carat rough blue diamond unearthed in 2014.

The 24.18ct Cullinan Dream - the largest Fancy Intense blue diamond to ever appear at auction -  sold for $25.4 million at Christie’s New York in June 2016.

The fact that all the rings featured here are set with coloured rather than colourless gems highlights the strong demand for high-quality coloured diamonds. Blue diamonds are among the rarest in the world, accounting for a tiny 0.0001% of all gems mined around the world. The numbers are further whittled down by the fact that only around 1% of these stones display the colour tone and saturation that allow them to be classified as Fancy Vivid.

Pink diamonds are also extremely rare, with only 50 or 60 top-quality gems appearing on the market each year. These blush-coloured stones frequently fetch between 20 and 40 per cent more per carat than the equivalent white diamonds.

Article updated September 2017

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Åse Anderson

ÅSE ANDERSON

Despite her Scandinavian name, Åse has lived in the UK since the age of 10, save for a couple of years in the US and Ireland. She has more than 15 years of journalistic experience, specialising in the fashion and ...

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE The timely revival of the lorgnette NEXT ARTICLE Collectors' favourite Otto Jakob to exhibit at TEFAF New York

RECOMMENDED

The biggest diamond engagement rings on Bond Street
ARTICLE

The biggest diamond engagement rings on Bond Street

Cullinan Dream blue diamond becomes latest record-breaker
ARTICLE

Cullinan Dream blue diamond becomes latest record-breaker

MOST POPULAR

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?
ARTICLE

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.