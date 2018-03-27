Plastic on the rocks: Stephen Webster's Last Straw

A personalised silver straw offers the most elegant way to avoid polluting our seas with plastic while making a stylish ecological statement.

27 March 2018
Stephen Webster The Last Straw

With the arrival of Stephen Webster’s sterling silver Last Straw, the British jeweller hopes to help raise awareness of the damage done to the seas by the 8.5 billion plastic straws we use a year in the UK alone.

The Last Straw
Made of sterling silver known for its anti-bacterial qualities, 10% of the proceeds from the sale of Stephen Webster's Last Straw will go to Plastic Oceans Foundation to support their work preserving our oceans. Price £145 
Shop Stephen Webster on Net-A-Porter

Taking 200 years to breakdown, plastic straws are the second most prolific item found washed up on beach shore clean-ups around the world. Stephen Webster has teamed up with Plastic Oceans foundation for this project and will donate 10% of all sales of the straws to support its work.

Stephen Webster, British jeweller to rock stars and rebels combines his famous cheeky humour with good design to make a serious point with the silver Last Straw.  Courtesy of Rankin 2017

Commenting on the launch, Stephen said: “This initiative is our brand taking a stand for social responsibility. It is well known that I personally have love of all things aquatic and as a consequence, over the years have taken part in several clean ocean and water initiatives. It’s important that no matter how small we play a part in preserving our oceans”.

With his characteristic London sense of humour, Webster offers the ultimate accessory for bar flies and lounge lizards, while reminding us to think about our planet before reaching for yet another plastic straw. And to make sure no straw goes astray, the owner’s name and a serial number is engraved on each one. Make it your last straw by buying your very own for £145.

In the past Stephen Webster has supported other environmental causes including Fairtrade gold, Forevermark diamonds and the RED HIV/AIDS charity.

Editor's Pick

The Jewellery Editor is for sale

Help us make the future bright

Since founding The Jewellery Editor in 2010, we have grown our digital magazine to be the number one global source of information and inspiration for fine jewellery and luxury watches.

3,500 articles, 150 videos and a reach of over 2 million per month on social media later, we have offered unparalleled and highly respected coverage of our sector. However, despite our editorial success, we are financially struggling as an independent publisher.

Entirely funded, owned and run by Christine and Maria in London, we are now looking to sell The Jewellery Editor so that it can continue to grow in the hands of a different owner. As e-commerce becomes a priority in our industry, we believe there is huge potential for engaging editorial content and are seeking a buyer who shares our values and passion so that under their guidance we can give a bright future to the platform.

We can’t commit to financing the website for much longer so if we don’t manage to initiate any meaningful conversations in the next few weeks, the website will be frozen on 1st April 2018. If and when we find a suitable partner we will revive it and take it to the next stage.

If you are interested to discuss the above, please contact [email protected]

Alternatively, if you are willing to help, you can donate so that in the meantime, we can continue to publish more interesting content.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE Twice as good: Bulgari treats Lvcea to a Tubogas bracelet NEXT ARTICLE Victoria Revealed: stunning emerald jewels and the Fife tiara join Kensington Palace exhibition

RECOMMENDED

London's Leopards leap into action
ARTICLE

London's Leopards leap into action

Jewels that do good
TOP 5

Jewels that do good

MOST POPULAR

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?
ARTICLE

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.