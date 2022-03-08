Pomellato's powerful message for International Women's Day 2022

Pomellato releases its fifth Pomellato for Women video starring Jane Fonda and other inspiring women.

08 March 2022
POMELLATO FOR WOMEN for International Women's Day 2022

Pomellato has unveiled a new video ‘The Power of being present’ for International Women’s Day 2022. The video underlines the Italian company’s support for female empowerment, a cause Pomellato has always been vocal about. Believing in the power of advocacy and sisterhood, Pomellato welcomes back actress Jane Fonda to share her wise opinions in this year’s conversation. The Hollywood feminist and political activist is surrounded by seven other inspirational role models. They all speak openly about their own journey and encourage to let go of all preconceived ideas of what women should be. The eight ambassadors of all ages, ethnicities and social backgrounds speak in unison about respect for self, for their fellow sisters and about the power of being present. 

  • Jane Fonda for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022
    For the fifth time, actress, feminist and political activist, Jane Fonda shares her wise opinions in the annual Pomellato International Women’s Day video. 
  • Yao Chen for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022
    Chinese actress and producer Yao Chen says: 'Acceptance and tolerance make everything possible. That’s a woman’s power.' Pomellato's video for International Women's Day 2022. 
  • Valeria Golino for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022
    Italian icon Valeria Golino, an actress and director, reminds us that: 'women do not need to be perfect' in the 'Power of Being Present', the video by Pomellato for International Women's Day 2022.
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022 (2)
    Singer and actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who changed history as the first transgender woman to win a Golden Globe is among the eight inspirational role models starring in Pomellato's video for International Women’s Day 2022.
  • Alexandra Shipp for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022 (2)
    Singer and songwriter Alexandra Shipp, an advocate for diversity is joining the conversation in Pomellato's new video ‘The Power of being present’, released on International Women’s Day 2022.    
  • Aisha Tyler for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022
    Multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Aisha Tyler promotes the importance of freedom and bravery to embrace who we really are in Pomellato's new video ‘The Power of being present’, released on International Women’s Day 2022.
  • Samara Weaving Pomellato for Women
    Rising star Australian actress Samara Weaving says: 'What really matters is who we decide to be today' in Pomellato's new video ‘The Power of being present’, released on International Women’s Day 2022.
  • Rebel Wilson for POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022
    Australian actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson appears in Pomellato for Women's video 'The Power of Being Present".
  • POMELLATO FOR WOMEN_IWD VIDEO 2022
    Episode five ‘The Power of being present’ of 'Pomellato For Women', a series launched in 2018 by the Italian jeweller in honour of International Women's Day.     
  • POMELLATO FOR WOMEN for International Women's Day 2022
    ‘The Power of being present’, Pomellato's video for International Women's Day 2022. A film by Igor Ramirez-Peralta with Yao Chen, Jane Fonda, Valeria Golino, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Alexandra Shipp, Aisha Tyler, Samara Weaving, Rebel Wilson.

A compelling message comes through from all eight women: 'An award, a new job, a new role, those are all great achievements. But what really matters is how we got to know ourselves in that process. How we respect ourselves and establish our boundaries. How we manage to turn our fears into strength. How we learn to be present. Just remember, you are not alone on this road.'  A message that may resonate amongst the many women who feel that we are indeed all in this together. 

When I asked Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato since 2015, what her vision was when she launched the series five years ago, she recalled her personal experience. She explains her frustration when people asked how it was to be a woman in a position of power after she was promoted to her current role. While she never anticipated her nomination would be a topic of conversation, it was. 

Born into a family that championed female empowerment, she realised that her personal upbringing was not the norm and that she could participate in transmitting the strong values she inherited to promote change. She says: 'The messaging women normally receive is that we need to be more – better - different. This year, Pomellato wants womenkind to hear and remember that we are enough; we are more than enough. Let’s be proud of our achievements but also entirely authentic: own it, show it, love it! If we are present for each other, it’s that spirit of cooperation and non-judgement that allows us to become the strongest sisterhood. I am proud to stand with Pomellato for Women and I am so proud to carry on these important messages to my sisters.'

In 1911, Clara Zektin, the leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, proposed that a specific day should be dedicated to covering women’s rights and demands in the press. International Women’s Day was born. Over a century later, despite notable progress, International Woman’s Day continues to exist, but there is still a long way to go. Initiatives like Pomellato For Women are inspiring and positive as they convey a message of unity and comfort that addresses woman around the globe, and humankind as a whole. 

