A stylish reminder of the plight of the pangolin

Every purchase from Patrick Mavros' new Pangolin Scale and Armour collections will help protect this endearing but critically endangered creature.

08 November 2017
Pangolin Man shot by Adrian Steirn

They stole our hearts at The Jewellery Editor last year, and it seems we are not alone. Images of the rare and beautiful pangolin, and the men responsible for their protection, have been seen by an astonishing 97 million people worldwide. Created by world-renowned photographer and filmmaker Adrian Steirn in partnership with the luxury African brand Patrick Mavros, the iconic scenes, below, together with sales of Patrick Mavros’ Pangolin jewellery collection, have heightened awareness of this extraordinary creature and raised vital funds for The Tikki Hywood Trust, which provides training and education to protect pangolins and offer rehabilitation to return them to the wild.

Threatened by extinction, the men responsible for the protection of pangolins are the focus of photographer Adrian Steirn's beautiful images.

The campaign has been such a success that The Tikki Hywood Trust now operates in 15 countries, 10 more than a year ago, and Patrick Mavros has expanded its jewellery collection with new Pangolin Scale jewels for women that includes sculptural pendants and scaled bangles, and Pangolin  Armour creations designed exclusively for men.

 

Pangolin Scale Shield gold cufflinks
Patrick Mavros Pangolin Shield cufflinks in 18-carat gold (£2,900).

The new feminine jewels have been downsized without losing any of their charm. Perfect for every-day wear, slim Scale bangles are made for stacking and I love the longer-length necklaces with pendants comprised of life-like pangolin scales. And men can now pledge their support too with a range of rings, bangles and cufflinks in sterling silver and yellow gold, including  the Armour ring - a more sculptural take on the pangolin’s distinctive scales - and the talismanic Shield cufflinks. 

In Zimbabwean folklore it is believed that the ants a pangolin eats are the source of alluvial gold. Spotting one is equated to a blessing of immense fortune, so Patrick Mavros has added a tiny little detail inside each Pangolin creation: an ant emblem that only the wearer will know is there. 

Pangolin Scale gold bangle
New additions to the Pangolin jewellery collection, including Scale bangles, were shot on location on the Mavros family's home farm in Zimbabwe.

But why the pangolin? Scaly from tip to toe, this endearingly shy mammal is the most illegally trafficked animal in the world. More than a million have been lost to poachers in the last decade, yet many aren’t aware of its existence. Thanks to initiatives like this one, however, awareness is growing, and in September the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species agreed unanimously on a total ban on all pangolin trade.  

The new collections are available to buy online and at the Patrick Mavros boutique on the Fulham Road in London. 10% of all Pangolin sales will go to The Tikki Hywood Trust.

Editor's Pick

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Claire Roberts

CLAIRE ROBERTS

Claire has worked in luxury publishing for 20 years as a magazine editor with a focus on watches and jewellery, so she is an old hand at roaming the Baselworld and Couture Vegas fairs, searching out exquisite things. Claire joined ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE A beautiful enigma: Chanel’s new Code Coco watch

RECOMMENDED

The plight of the pangolin
ARTICLE

The plight of the pangolin

Jewels that do good
TOP 5

Jewels that do good

MOST POPULAR

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?
ARTICLE

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.