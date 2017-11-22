Diamonds bloom on Louis Vuitton's latest Blossom jewels

The iconic Monogram flower motif at Louis Vuitton comes alive with sparkling diamonds, just in time for Christmas.

Sponsored 22 November 2017
Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom jewellery

Over the past five years, Louis Vuitton has been steadily building its Blossom family of jewels, all of which feature the four-petalled flower – a shape that has a long history chez Louis Vuitton.

In 1888, George Vuitton was the first to distinguish the house’s flat-top steamer trunks from imitations by placing the words marque L. Vuitton deposée on the patented “damieres” canvas. But, soon enough, the chequer-board pattern was copied, so he chose a unique asymmetric design of Japanese-inspired four-leaved flowers and interlocking LV initials to stand out from the crowd. And, as an extra precaution, he patented the design. Since then, the Monogram canvas, with its blossom and star motifs, has travelled the world and become the byword for luxury.

  • Louis Vuitton Damier and Monogram canvas
    Designed to stop copycat imitations of his trunks, Louis Vuitton patented the Damier chequerboard canvas in 1888, which was followed by the iconic Monogram canvas patented by his son Georges Vuitton in 1896. 
  • Louis Vuitton Onyx Diamond Blossom sautoir
    Louis Vuitton Onyx Diamond Blossom sautoir in 18-carat white gold. At 90cm, it can be worn long or doubled up (£32,000).
  • Louis Vuitton Onyx Diamond Blossom necklace
    Louis Vuitton Onyx Diamond Blossom necklace in 18-carat white gold (£2,240).
  • Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom bracelet
    Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom bracelet in 18-carat white gold (£16,100).
  • Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom necklace
    Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom Sun pendant necklace in 18-carat white gold (£3,650).
  • Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom Neglige necklace
    Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom Neglige necklace in 18-carat white gold (£7,400).
  • Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom ear stud
    Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom Sun ear stud in 18-carat gold (£3,250).
  • Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes diamond ring
    Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes ring in 18-carat white gold, set with a central 0.20-carat diamond (£4,950).
  • Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes diamond necklace
    Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes necklace in 18-carat white gold, set with a central 0.20-carat diamond (£4,700).
  • Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes diamond ear stud
    Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes ear stud in 18-carat gold, set with a central 0.20-carat diamond (£4,200).
  • Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom jewellery
    Star and flower motifs alternate along the chain of Louis Vuitton's new Onyx Diamond Blossom sautoir, with five onyx and diamond flower discs for a chic and easy-to-wear look (£32,000).

It is from this very canvas that Louis Vuitton’s Blossom jewels were born and continue to flourish. Following on from earlier mother-of-pearl and Color Blossom jewels featuring carved hard stones including onyx, turquoise, lapis lazuli and malachite, this season diamonds add their fire to the Diamond Blossom collection.

Onyx Diamond Blossom sautoir
Louis Vuitton Onyx Diamond Blossom sautoir in 18-carat white gold. At 90cm, it can be worn long or doubled up (£32,000).

Making their debut in a shimmering pavé of diamonds set into white gold, the collection consists of three necklaces, a bracelet and single ear studs. The longest necklace is a sautoir-style chain that can be worn long or wrapped twice around the neck. Star and flower motifs alternate along the chain, with five onyx and diamond flower discs for a chic and easy-to-wear look.  The smaller Diamond Blossom pendant, with an onyx flower punctuated by a single diamond, is likely to be a favourite for gifting this season.

Les Ardentes diamond ring
Louis Vuitton Les Ardentes ring in 18-carat white gold, set with a central 0.20-carat diamond (£4,950).

The Les Ardentes family also grows thanks to the arrival of new designs for a necklace, ring, above, and single ear stud. Les Ardentes melds the star and blossom Monogram shapes to create light and airy jewels in white gold, sparkling with the lights of dozens of diamonds.

The jewels are full of meticulously crafted details. Beyond the obvious Monogram motifs, the carved onyx flower of the Blossom Diamond is hand-sculpted to achieve the pleasing volume of each petal and the gold is polished to a high sheen, bringing more light to the diamonds. The dot at the heart of the Blossom flower reminds us of the hundreds of brass pins used to make a Louis Vuitton trunk. 

Like Louis Vuitton’s classic handbags and luggage, these jewels are robust yet elegant and will add a dash of Louis Vuitton glamour to even the most everyday outfit.

Diamond Blossom Neglige necklace
Louis Vuitton Diamond Blossom Neglige necklace in 18-carat white gold (£7,400).

Editor's Pick

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE Chaumet and the art of the jewellery brooch NEXT ARTICLE Time travelling with William & Son’s MYA jewels

RECOMMENDED

Louis Vuitton unveils its first smartwatch
ARTICLE
Sponsored

Louis Vuitton unveils its first smartwatch

10 things you might not know about Louis Vuitton
ARTICLE

10 things you might not know about Louis Vuitton

MOST POPULAR

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?
ARTICLE

The Rolex Daytona watch: why the long waiting list?

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.