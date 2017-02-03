Queen of hearts

An eternally popular motif in jewellery design and a deeply romantic gift, browse our edit of stylish heart jewels for Valentine's Day.

03 February 2017
Poiray Coeur Entrelacé pendant

Nobody needs telling that hearts are the ultimate symbol of love. They’re everywhere we look, emblazoned on t-shirts and tattooed on skin. And in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, they’re inescapable.

But while it is the most-used motif to denote love – where would we be without the heart emoji on social media? – it is especially romantic when it appears in jewellery form, a tradition that dates back centuries.

Scroll through our Valentine’s jewellery edit for heart-shaped inspiration, send a subtle hint by sharing your favourites or visit our shop for other great gift ideas.

CLAIRE ROBERTS

Claire has worked in luxury publishing for 17 years as a magazine editor with a focus on watches and jewellery, so she is an old hand at roaming the Baselworld and SIHH fairs, searching out pretty things. Claire joined The ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE Piaget dresses Natalie Portman in the film Jackie

RECOMMENDED

Write the script this Valentine’s Day
ARTICLE

Write the script this Valentine’s Day

A perfect 10: our favourite jewels from Paris Couture Week
ARTICLE

A perfect 10: our favourite jewels from Paris Couture Week

MOST POPULAR

A brave new world of groundbreaking materials
ARTICLE

A brave new world of groundbreaking materials

Gaga for Tiffany
ARTICLE

Gaga for Tiffany

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.