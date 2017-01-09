Golden Globes: the red carpet jewellery edit

The 74th edition of the annual Golden Globe Awards was held last night in Hollywood kicking off the official award season and the first big red carpet moment of the year. If last year was dominated by the statement necklace, 2017 was all about shimmering metallic gowns for silver screen (and TV) sirens and an emphasis on vintage jewellery from legendary American jewellery houses. A treat for jewellery and fashion fans alike, we take a look at some of the highlights of the first party of the season.

Ruth Negga, top, nominated for best actress for her role in Loving, set the tone for the evening with a shimmering metallic Louis Vuitton gown made from yellow gold and silver pailletes. Although the prize for best actress went to Isabelle Huppert, the Ethiopian-Irish actress won in the style stakes with a stunning Fred Leighton gold cuff bracelet set with a responsibly sourced 25.51-carat oval Gemfields ruby.

An American ceremony would not be complete without the presence of some sparkling whoppers courtesy of the House of Harry Winston. Mr. Winston was, after all, the first jeweller to get his stunning creations on the red carpet when he loaned actress Jennifer Jones diamonds to attend the 1944 Academy Awards, sparking an unremitting trend for red carpet jewellery.

Drew Barrymore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing Harry Winston Diamonds (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage).

Looking svelte and sophisticated, actress Drew Barrymore, above, was weighed down with more than $2.5 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds and wore seven rings – including a 37.03-carat South Sea pearl and diamond model – and a pair of Mrs. Winston Diamond Drop earrings.

Thandie Newton, below, nominee for best supporting actress in a series, draped a sensual diamond necklace worth 47.66 carats down her back for the awards, while Viola Davis and Liz Collins added intense sparkle to their looks with earrings from Harry Winston.

Thandie Newton attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing Harry Winston Diamonds (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

Naturally, Tiffany & Co. was present at the Golden Globe Awards. Emma Stone, below, whose prize-winning role as an aspiring actress in the musical La La Land took nobody by surprise, looked very much the Hollywood star with her dreamy, vaporous Valentino gown decorated with silver stars and offset with a diamond Tiffany choker.

Best actress nominee Natalie Portman, below, did not take home a prize but got to wear a pair of cascading Tiffany Fringe earrings in platinum and diamonds, a Tiffany ring with white and yellow diamonds and a diamond bracelet, all from the Tiffany archives, in tune with her Jackie Kennedy-inspired yellow Prada dress. Striking a very different tone, Sienna Miller dressed up her cut-out white Michael Kors outfit with classic Tiffany pearls and diamonds.

Nominee Natalie Portman in Tiffany Fringe earrings, a Tiffany ring and a diamond bracelet from the Tiffany Archives at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal.

Golden Globe presenter and actress Zoe Saldana went Italian for the night and chose a vibrant pink chiffon dress from Gucci, complementing her look with a pair of high jewellery Serpenti earrings in pink gold with rubellites, emeralds and diamonds from Italy's most iconic jeweller, Bulgari.

Model Miranda Kerr wore Hearts on Fire diamond earrings and bracelets to the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party.

Attending the post-Golden Globes Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, model Miranda Kerr, above, wore a pair of diamond earrings and bracelet by Hearts on Fire, while singer Carrie Underwood, below – whose ruffled pink gown received mixed reviews – chose YOKO London South Sea pearl and diamond earrings and a two-finger ring.

Golden Globe presenter and actress Zoe Saldana paired her Gucci gown with high jewellery Serpenti earrings with rubellites, emeralds and diamonds from Bulgari.

Actress Jessica Chastain, nominated for best actress in Miss Sloane, combined a delicate Piaget Rose necklace in 18-carat white gold set with 265 brilliant-cut diamonds to accent the lilac décolleté of her Prada gown.

Thoroughly accustomed to wearing regal gowns in her role as Queen Elizabeth in the TV series The Crown, British actress Claire Foy collected the award for best actress in a TV series drama wearing a pair of antique Fred Leighton teardrop earrings. Antique Fred Leighton was also the choice for Nicole Kidman, who wore a 19th century double strand diamond rivière of old mine diamonds to match her silvery Alexander McQueen gown, as well as Sarah Jessica Parker, who chose antique old mine diamond dart pendant earrings, signed Fred Leighton.

Trailing a dramatic black velvet and gold trimmed Atelier Versace gown, Blake Lively wore two Superwoman Lorraine Schwartz cuffs. Set with XXL emeralds, Lively was one of the few stars to embrace the official Pantone colour of 2017 - greenery - in her choice of jewellery.