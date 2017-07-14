Stack and snap to win a Georg Jensen Fusion ring stack

If you’re a fan of Scandinavian design then Georg Jensen’s creations will definitely be on your style radar. The brand’s clean aesthetic – be it a candlestick or a pair of chandelier earrings – stems from a finely tuned balance between beauty and functionality.

Founded in Copenhagen more than 110 years ago, Georg Jensen’s master craftsmen offer us a calm world of smooth, flowing lines that uplift the spirit and soothe away the frenzy of modern living. So finely honed are the house’s numerous designs that they slip elegantly from decade to decade with ease.

Fashionably contrasting white and yellow gold, the middle ring in this triple-decker Georg Jensen Fusion stack has a subtle sprinkling of diamonds (£2,640).

One Georg Jensen classic that has graciously sailed through several generations is the Fusion collection. Created by Nina Koppel – daughter of Henning Koppel and one of Georg Jensen’s most recognised silversmiths – in 1987, she initially began working with the house creating silver objects. Koppel studied textile design at Denmark’s School of Arts and Crafts in the 1960s, and her unorthodox approach was to create a ring that encouraged the wearer to participate in its creation by offering multiple stacking options.

The Fusion range has evolved from the initial design in silver and now includes gold pendants, bangles and earrings, but it is the rings that always catch my attention. I visited the Mount Street Boutique in London recently and, like a magpie, I was drawn to the rows and rows of wavy-edged rings, each different from the next.

The Jewellery Editor invites you to visit a Georg Jensen boutique to create your own stack and enter a competition to win a Fusion ring up to the retail value of £3,000.

Unlike other designs, you don’t have to choose just one Georg Jensen Fusion ring. Like a jigsaw puzzle, they can be slotted together and stacked in thousands of different ways.

Maria Doulton’s favourite Georg Jensen Fusion ring stack? It was hard to choose, but she loved this plain rose gold and wavy black diamond pavé combination (£3,095).

The ultimate Georg Jensen Fusion stack for diamond lovers: a shimmering trio of pavé-set rings (£11,250).

From plain gold bands and diamond pavé designs to a kaleidoscope of clashing gemstones, create your own stack to be in with a chance of winning a Georg Jensen Fusion ring up to the retail value of £3,000.

To enter, get stacking and snapping. Follow Georg Jensen on Instagram or Facebook and post your image tagging @GeorgJensen and using the hashtags #MyFusionRing #GeorgJensen.



Available in rose, white or yellow gold, some are sprinkled with diamonds, others bravely plain, some entirely bathed in emeralds, rubies, sapphires and even edgy black diamonds. And unlike other rings, you don’t have to choose just one because with the Fusion ring you can have them all – well, almost.

Because, like a jigsaw puzzle, each ring can be slotted together and stacked in thousands of different ways. The limit is the length of your finger and, fortunately for me, I have very long digits so I liberally bedecked both hands in single rings, duo combos, quadruple stacks, shimmering trios and even a little finger-topping number.

The range of styles is limitless. I created simple pairings of rose gold and diamonds and two bands of white diamonds shot through with a flash of black diamonds, as well as a kaleidoscope of clashing gemstones. Should you like a tidy top and bottom to your ring, end bands give a straight-edged finish, or you can choose to leave the sculptural forms of the middle bands exposed. Which was my favourite? It’s hard to say, but I think the combination that appealed most to me was a plain rose gold style followed by a wavy black diamond-pavé ring on top.

And this is just the start as we invite you to visit a Georg Jensen boutique to create your own stack and enter a competition to win a Fusion ring up to the retail value of £3,000. Play around, create your own Fusion look and use the emoticon cut-outs provided in-store. Be bold, be daring, but most of all, be yourself. Snap a picture, video or Boomerang and write a caption explaining what the ring represents to you and, fingers crossed, you may find yourself with a Fusion ring of your very own.

To enter, follow Georg Jensen on Instagram and post your image tagging @GeorgJensen, accompanied by the hashtag #MyFusionRing. Get stacking and snapping and good luck!

The competition, which is open to UK residents only, closes on 31 August 2017 and the lucky winner will be notified via social media. The ring must be collected at a Georg Jensen boutique in London, where a glass of champagne awaits and the Georg Jensen team will take a photograph of the winner and their Fusion ring to share on its social media channels.