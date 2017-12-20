Dreaming of white Christmas The Jewellery Editor way

Merry Christmas from The Jewellery Editor team in London! Until we see you again in 2018, here is our selection of the iciest diamonds of the year. 

20 December 2017
Boucheron's exhibition at Paris Couture for the Hiver Impérial collection

 

We are dreaming of a white Christmas and to conjure up our vision of a perfect snowy landscape, we have chosen some of the most impressive icy-white diamonds we came across in 2017. 

Boucheron came closest to capturing a winter wonderland with the Hiver Impérial collection of high jewellery that evokes the dazzling purity of a bright, Northern winter day. The Baïkal necklace, (below) inspired by the frozen depths of the Siberian lake, is the masterpiece of the collection and fit for an ice queen. Shot through with a chill Arctic air, just looking at it makes me shiver.

 

Hiver Impérial Baïkal pearl and aquamarine necklace
A 78.33-carat Santa Maria aquamarine is the star of Boucheron’s Hiver Impérial Baïkal necklace, which was chosen because it resembles the colour of the crystal-clear waters of Lake Baïkal in Siberia (POA).

 

And who could say no to the Boule de Neige (below) , a snow globe for the finger?  A rock crystal dome is filled with diamonds mimicking with fascinating reality this favourite childhood toy.

 

Hiver Impérial Boule de Neige rock crystal and diamond ring
Cartier’s Resonance brings a very contemporary spin to traditionally sized, high-quality stones. The Orbite ring is so pure in design that two slices of half-moon shaped ice appear to suspended in time. The Rhythmic necklace with its geometric rows of diamond chevrons fanning out from a central kite-shape diamond sparkles with all the beauty of sunlight on freshly fallen snow. 

 

  • Cartier Résonances collection rhythmic necklace
    A trail of diamond-set platinum V shapes fan out from the central kite-shape diamond in the Rhythmic necklace from Cartier’s Résonances collection of high jewels. 
  • Cartier Résonances collection Orbite ring
    The Orbite ring features two unusual half-moon shaped diamonds of approximately 5 carats each bound by white gold bands set with rubies and diamonds. 
  • Graff diamond rings
    The size of a diamond makes a difference to clarity as imperfections are easier to detect in larger stones. SI2 inclusions are often visible in diamonds over 1.00 carat and over 2.00 carats, most jewellers would advise a clarity grade of at least VS2. 
  • Chopard Garden of Kalahari 50 carat diamond pendant
    This flawless D colour 50-carat round brilliant is the biggest of three exceptional diamonds in Chopard’s new Garden of Kalahari necklace (POA).
  • de GRISOGONO 22.35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with emeralds
    De GRISOGONO has set a spectacular 22.35-carat emerald-cut diamond, D colour and VS2 clarity, in this white gold ring with a further 211 smaller diamonds and 79 emeralds on the back of the band (POA).
  • Nirav Modi Luminance diamond necklace
    The beauty of diamonds are showcased in this Nirav Modi Luminance necklace, based on diamond clusters of different cuts, all set with the metal all but disappearing.
  • Boghossian pink diamond and beryl kissing ring
    A Fancy light purplish pink pear-shape 5.02-carat diamond appears to hover above a 30.09-carat green beryl in this ring by Boghossian (POA). 
  • Boucheron Boule de Neige ring
  • 709-carat Peace Diamond
    The 709-carat rough diamond unearthed in Sierra Leone in March this year, which has been renamed the Peace Diamond and bought by Graff Diamonds of London on 5 December for $6.5 million. 
  • Boucheron Hiver Imperial Baikal necklace
  • Boucheron's exhibition at Paris Couture for the Hiver Impérial collection
    Nestled amongst the trees were Boucheron's new Hiver Impérial jewels – an expansive collection inspired by the vast snowy wilderness of the Far North of Russia.

 

The impressive trio of Graff diamond rings (below) we spotted in Place Vendôme would brighten anyone’s Christmas. The round brilliant is a D colour 27-carat diamond, the marquise a DIF 23-carat stone and the pear-cut a DIF at 11.16 carats.

 

The size of a diamond makes a difference to clarity as imperfections are easier to detect in larger stones. SI2 inclusions are often visible in diamonds over 1.00 carat and over 2.00 carats, most jewellers would advise a clarity grade of at least VS2. 

 

We spotted some more perfect ice at De Grisogono where a 23.35-carat emerald cut diamond took our breath away. One of the largest diamonds to rest on my hand this year is the D flawless 50-carat Garden of the Kalahari pendant cut from the 342-carat Queen of the Kalahari rough diamond.

One of the most unusual diamond rings I tried on this year is Boghossian’s Kissing Diamond rings (below) with Fancy light purplish pink pear-shape 5.02-carat diamond that appears to hover above a 30.09-carat green beryl.

 

Kissing Diamonds pink diamond and green beryl ring
A Fancy light purplish pink pear-shape 5.02-carat diamond appears to hover above a 30.09-carat green beryl in this ring by Boghossian (POA). 

 

Nirav Modi has worked hard at making diamonds appear to float and the hundred of diamonds in the Luminance necklace settle on the skin like snowflakes.

The 709-carat rough diamond unearthed in Sierra Leone in March this year, which has been renamed the Peace Diamond and bought by Graff Diamonds of London on 5 December for $6.5 million. 

But I have saved the most significant diamond of the year to the last. The 709-carat Peace Diamond (above) found in Sierra Leone is a beacon of hope for some of the poorest miners in the world. Thanks to the integrity of the local pastor, the proceeds from its sale will directly benefit those in the community where it was found. And that has to be the most positive message of 2017. 

 

