Ferociously feline: enter Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion

Chanel’s beloved lion roars to life again shimmering in diamonds and precious gemstones in the 2018 L'Esprit du Lion collection of high jewellery.

19 March 2018
Born a Leo, the lion was an important symbol in Gabrielle Chanel’s life and features in both details on her couture creations as well as in her rue Cambon apartment.

Fans of Chanel will know that every jewellery creation from the maison relates to a facet of Mademoiselle Gabrielle Chanel’s life. Born a Leo, on the 19th August 1883, lions played an important role in her life and increasingly in the brand’s jewellery collections. Read more about Chanel's first lion-themed high jewellery collection here.

Gabrielle Chanel in her apartment above the 31 rue Cambon atelier in Paris in 1957. Her apartment was opulently decorated and included an array of lion sculptures that kept her company. Photo Mike de Dulmen.

From the details on jacket buttons or handbag clasps to sculptures and ornaments in her sumptuously decorated 31 rue Cambon decorated apartment, the lion was an important symbol and talisman for the superstitious Gabrielle. As well as the protective astral powers that Mme Chanel associated with the lion, the mighty feline was a constant link to Venice, a city she loved and had a deep connection with.

Each one-of-a-kind jewels from Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection, such as this ‘Commanding’ necklace is designed in-house and hand made in the firm’s workshop at 18 Place Vendôme, Paris.

The lion symbolises power and freedom, two forces that marked the independent-minded Mme Chanel's personal life and career. Against all-odds, from humble beginnings Coco Chanel forged her place in Parisian society and fashion history. She first established a millinery business in Paris in 1910 under the name Chanel Modes and in 1918 the now world-famous couture house at 31 rue Cambon. Well ahead of the curve and before the word brand-extension existed, in 1921 she created the famous No. 5 perfume. Such was her talent, that she was summoned to Hollywood to dress the stars of the silver screen.  Ever daring and going against the flow, in 1932, in the midst of the Great Depression, Chanel presented the fearlessly opulent diamond jewellery collection called Bijoux de Diamants.

As defiant and original as Mademoiselle, the collection captures different attributes of the lion’s temperament from  protective to passionate, intuitive to eternal. Swags of substantial gold chains fail to fetter the muscular the lion and his tawny colours are captured in swathes of diamonds, both white and yellow, golden sapphires, honey-hued beryls and dusky imperial topaz.

L
An orange topaz beams out from Chanel’s ‘Passionate’ bracelet featuring a diamond-set lion and a cuff made up of four rows of rigid gold links from the new L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection.

Star of the collection is the Legendary necklace (below) with set with 1,200 white diamonds and a 30.19-carat cushion-cut fancy intense yellow diamond. The necklace can be transformed to be worn long or short, or why not, draped down the back.  With a freedom normally associated with costume jewellery, the designs are audacious and often outsized. Using the most precious of materials, chunky cuff bracelets make powerful wrist statements while rings span the hand or hover between two fingers. Rebellious, stand-out and opulent, the L'Esprite du Lion is just how Coco Chanel herself would have wanted it.

  • Chanel L'Esprit du Lion Legendary lion necklace in workshop
    Work being carried out on the pieces from the Legendary necklace from the L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection in the Chanel workshop at 18 Place Vendôme, Paris.
  • Chanel L'Esprit du Lion Les Eternelles watch
    The Beryl Secret watch features a 37.41-carat beryl carved in the shape of a lion’s head and adorned with 541 brilliant-cut diamonds. The watch dial is hidden behind the lion’s head and is part of the Les Eternelles de Chanel collection.
  • Chanel’s ‘Legendary’ transformable necklace in white and yellow gold set with more than 1,200 diamonds and an impressive 30.19-carat cushion-cut fancy intense yellow diamond.
    Chanel’s ‘Legendary’ transformable necklace in white and yellow gold is set with more than 1,200 diamonds and an impressive 30.19-carat cushion-cut fancy intense yellow diamond.
  • The ‘Passionate’ necklace from Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection set with an octagon-cut 29.65-carat orange topaz, a round-cut diamond and 82 fancy-cut multicolour sapphires and a further 942 brilliant-cut diamonds.
    The ‘Passionate’ necklace from Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection set with an octagon-cut 29.65-carat orange topaz, a round-cut diamond and 82 fancy-cut multicolour sapphires and a further 942 brilliant-cut diamonds.
  • Chanel L'Esprit du Lion Dazzling lion necklace
    A diamond-set lion’s head crowns a cluster of 32 oval-cut yellow beryls in the ‘Dazzling’ necklace from Chanel’s new L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection that boasts 454 brilliant-cut diamonds.
  • Chanel L'Esprit du Lion Legendary lion ring
    The ‘Legendary’ ring adds a contemporary feel to Chanel’s new L’Esprit du Lion jewels set with more than 230 diamonds and a 4.01-carat pear-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond.
  • An orange topaz beams out from Chanel’s ‘Passionate’ bracelet featuring a diamond-set lion and a cuff made up of four rows of rigid gold links from the new L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection.
    An orange topaz beams out from Chanel’s ‘Passionate’ bracelet featuring a diamond-set lion and a cuff made up of four rows of rigid gold links from the new L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection.
  • Chanel’s new L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection features four brooches including the ‘Timeless’ pin set with a dazzling 314 brilliant-cut diamonds.
    Chanel’s new L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection features four brooches including the ‘Timeless’ pin set with a dazzling 314 brilliant-cut diamonds.
  • Chanel Lion Commanding sketch of brooch
    Each one-of-a-kind jewels from Chanel’s L’Esprit du Lion high jewellery collection, such as this ‘Commanding’ necklace is designed in-house and hand made in the firm’s workshop at 18 Place Vendôme, Paris.
  • Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment above the 31 rue Cambon atelier in Paris was opulently decorated and lion sculptures, large and small kept her company. Photo Mike de Dulmen, 1957.
    Gabrielle Chanel in her apartment above the 31 rue Cambon atelier in Paris in 1957. Her apartment was opulently decorated and included an array of lion sculptures that kept her company. Photo Mike de Dulmen.
  • Born a Leo, the lion was an important symbol in Gabrielle Chanel’s life and features in both details on her couture creations as well as in her rue Cambon apartment.
    Born a Leo, the lion was an important symbol in Gabrielle Chanel’s life and features in both details on her couture creations as well as in her rue Cambon apartment.

 

Editor's Pick

The Jewellery Editor is for sale

Help us make the future bright

Since founding The Jewellery Editor in 2010, we have grown our digital magazine to be the number one global source of information and inspiration for fine jewellery and luxury watches.

3,500 articles, 150 videos and a reach of over 2 million per month on social media later, we have offered unparalleled and highly respected coverage of our sector. However, despite our editorial success, we are financially struggling as an independent publisher.

Entirely funded, owned and run by Christine and Maria in London, we are now looking to sell The Jewellery Editor so that it can continue to grow in the hands of a different owner. As e-commerce becomes a priority in our industry, we believe there is huge potential for engaging editorial content and are seeking a buyer who shares our values and passion so that under their guidance we can give a bright future to the platform.

We can’t commit to financing the website for much longer so if we don’t manage to initiate any meaningful conversations in the next few weeks, the website will be frozen on 1st April 2018. If and when we find a suitable partner we will revive it and take it to the next stage.

If you are interested to discuss the above, please contact [email protected]

Alternatively, if you are willing to help, you can donate so that in the meantime, we can continue to publish more interesting content.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS ARTICLE The true story behind the Cartier family business

RECOMMENDED

Do you dig it? Chanel's 70s-inspired Gallery collection
ARTICLE

Do you dig it? Chanel's 70s-inspired Gallery collection

Nautical but nice: Chanel's new Flying Cloud jewellery collection
ARTICLE

Nautical but nice: Chanel's new Flying Cloud jewellery collection

MOST POPULAR

Put a right-hand ring on it
ARTICLE

Put a right-hand ring on it

Why are Richard Mille watches so expensive?
ARTICLE

Why are Richard Mille watches so expensive?

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.