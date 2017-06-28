Boghossian’s daring creations are the perfect reason to visit Masterpiece

Masterpiece London is one of the most exquisite visual feasts in the world. Lovers of beauty, be it Classical Roman sculpture, haute Parisian décor, fine jewellery or contemporary art, come here to discover a cornucopia of unique creations. And before the first collector sets foot in Masterpiece 2017, I had the chance to preview the Boghossian jewellery exhibition. After much sighing, trying on and holding up to the light, here are the pieces that are not to be missed.

Boghossian is known for doing daring things with very precious stones. Forget the uninspired solitaire diamond clenched between claws - Boghossian looks to create totally new combinations in high-carat gems. And one of the ways it does this is by layering stone upon stone, a technique it calls Kissing Diamonds. This sizeable ring is a sugar-sweet layer cake of pink diamond and beryl that is almost good enough to eat. The 5.02-carat pear-shape Fancy light purplish pink diamond ‘kisses’ a 30-carat green beryl to create pastel perfection.

A Fancy light purplish pink pear-shape 5.02-carat diamond appears to hover above a 30.09-carat green beryl in this ring by Boghossian (POA).

Other Kissing Diamond highlights include a stack of two heart-shape yellow diamonds and a blue spinel and diamond combination. Beyond the fact that the Vietnamese spinel boasts a beauty on a par with a top quality sapphire, its fascinating architecture places the blue stone atop a flat octagonal diamond then surrounds it with half-moon-shaped diamonds. Take a loupe, as the naked eye cannot do justice to this kaleidoscope of facets.

The Art of Inlay, another technique dreamed up by Boghossian, actually sets one stone inside another, scooping out a little cradle for the second stone, where it safely nestles - a true gem love-fest if ever there was one. I was captivated by how Boghossian takes its daring manoeuvres one step further and not only embeds a 1.52-carat marquise diamond inside a 20.56-carat Paraiba tourmaline but adds extra drum roll by resting it on a bed of some 400 diamonds, each visible and shimmering through the azure depths of the Paraiba. Chapeau!

Smooth white chalcedony has been carved in the shape of a flower in this Boghossian ring, at the heart of which sits a 1.52-carat diamond set into a 5.50-carat Paraiba tourmaline (POA).

But before I forget, for a jolly green delight, you must see the 11.87-carat Colombian emerald that is held aloft by a bed of faceted minty-green beryls or the delightful chalcedony flower that holds in its centre a diamond set into a Paraiba tourmaline. Now I’ve done my part, so please visit Boghossian at Masterpiece and tell me which is your favourite. It won’t be an easy decision, I promise.