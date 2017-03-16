Birthstone jewellery for Mother’s Day

With a long and symbolic history, a jewel incorporating her birthstone is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give this Mother's Day.

16 March 2017
Annoushka bespoke Chain Letters necklace

Birthstones date back to ancient times and remain a potent force in the world of jewellery. There is something magical about wearing a gem that is so closely associated with the month in which you were born, and whether you believe in a stone’s healing properties or not, birthstones are a thoughtful way to add special meaning to Mother’s Day.

We've hunted out 12 birthstone jewels that modern mums will love – one for for each month of the year. Browse them all in our gallery below for some colourful gift inspiration.

CLAIRE ROBERTS

Claire has worked in luxury publishing for 17 years as a magazine editor with a focus on watches and jewellery, so she is an old hand at roaming the Baselworld and SIHH fairs, searching out pretty things. Claire joined The ...

Shop this article

READ MORE

PREVIOUS TOP 5 Contemporary jewels to hunt out at TEFAF

RECOMMENDED

The stories behind birthstones
ARTICLE

The stories behind birthstones

The hard truth about birthstone engagement rings
KNOW-HOW

The hard truth about birthstone engagement rings

MOST POPULAR

Most popular Instagram posts in February
TOP 5

Most popular Instagram posts in February

Outrageous by name, outrageous by nature
ARTICLE

Outrageous by name, outrageous by nature

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.