Birthstone jewellery for Mother’s Day

Birthstones date back to ancient times and remain a potent force in the world of jewellery. There is something magical about wearing a gem that is so closely associated with the month in which you were born, and whether you believe in a stone’s healing properties or not, birthstones are a thoughtful way to add special meaning to Mother’s Day.

We've hunted out 12 birthstone jewels that modern mums will love – one for for each month of the year. Browse them all in our gallery below for some colourful gift inspiration.