Best of 2016: animal magic

From a delightful pair of dachshunds to an adorable snail, the animal kingdom has once again proved a potent muse for jewellers this year. Insects, bugs, sea life, birds, snakes, even a little-known mammal - the diversity of creatures captured in precious metals and gemstones never ceased to amaze.

At the beginning of the year, Chopard provided the perfect antidote to the January blues when it unveiled its haute joaillerie collection during Paris Couture Week. Never one to shy away from extravagant colour combinations, the Swiss maison unveiled a spectacular, transformable butterfly bracelet, top, with the timely theme "a flight towards spring". Two butterflies set with topazes, Paraiba tourmalines and amethysts perch gracefully on gem-set foliage crafted from multi-coloured titanium, chosen not just for its lightness but also because it can be coloured to match the stones. And whoever the lucky owner is, they can get plenty of wear out of this technicolour jewel because the butterflies can be detached from the bracelet and worn as a pair of earrings and a brooch.

Whoopi Goldberg wore an incredible, one-of-a-kind pearl octopus hand bracelet by Sevan Bicakci to the Oscars 2016.

The Oscars in February presented our second opportunity to marvel at the craftsmanship involved in bringing a creature to life in high jewellery form. Whilst most of the stars opted for surprisingly staid diamonds, Whoopi Goldberg created a stir with her unconventional choice of red carpet jewellery: an incredible, one-of-a-kind pearl octopus hand bracelet by Sevan Bicakci, which took the Turkish designer more than a year to complete.

In April, Tiffany launched its 2016 Blue Book called The Art of Transformation, designed around a central theme: the wonder of nature. An annual celebration of design, craftsmanship and the finest gemstones, it was a real triumph for design director Francesca Amphitheatrof, who gave us many memorable pieces, including this colourful Starfish cuff with blue sapphires, diamonds and tsavorites.

From the 2016 Tiffany Blue Book collection, this starfish cuff is set with blue sapphires, diamonds and tsavorites (POA).

In the run-up to the Olympics in Rio, we devoted many articles to Brazilian jewellery designers, from internationally renowned brands like Carla Amorim to names that are little-known outside South America. If a single jewel could encapsulate the spirit of last summer's Olympic games, it would be these parrot earrings by Amsterdam Sauer, a jeweller that deserves more widespread recognition.