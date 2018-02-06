The five most romantic pink engagement rings for Valentine's

Make your Valentine's Day proposal extra special with our selection of the best rosy-hued gem-stone engagement rings.  

06 February 2018
15
  • Fabergé pink sapphire cushion-cut engagement ring
    Fabergé cushion-cut pink sapphire engagement ring set in 18 carat white gold and white diamonds (£44,900). 
  • Jessica McCormack pink diamond ring
    Pink diamonds are the prettiest of them all. We’re in love with this Jessica McCormack engagement ring from the Select Collection in rose gold with a 2.03ct pear-shaped pink diamond (POA).
  • Chaumet Joséphine pink sapphire ring
    Chaumet Joséphine "Aube Printanière" ring with a pear shaped pink sapphire (POA). 
  • Andrew Geoghegan ruby ring
    Andrew Geoghegan ruby engagement ring in rose gold with a brilliant-cut ruby encircled by pink sapphires (£2,297).
  • Boodles Wisteria ruby ring
    Boodles Wisteria ruby and diamond ring (£23,000).
  • Up next

    Engagement ring shapes
    Andrew Geoghegan round brilliant-cut engagement ring
     
  • -
Shop Boodles at Harrods

If you enjoyed what you just read...

...we have a small favour to ask. We are an independent online magazine and we are very proud of the quality of our content, all of which we generate from our small office in Oxfordshire, UK. A contribution from you will enable us to maintain our independence and continue to share our passion for this world that we all love. As you are probably aware, advertising revenue across all media is falling fast, but we still want to keep our articles accessible to all. If everyone who reads this helps a little, we won’t have to ask for a subscription and will be able to keep doing what we do best, which we hope you appreciate.

Terms and conditions

Maria Doulton

MARIA DOULTON

After many years as a freelance journalist and editor specialising in watches and jewellery, together with Christine Pasquier, Maria founded The Jewellery Editor. Maria’s work appears in a wide variety of notable publications, including the Financial Times, Intelligent Life, Telegraph ...

We use our own and third party cookies to improve your experience and our services. If you continue, we consider that you accept their use. You can get more information on your website at cookies policy.