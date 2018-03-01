Overwhelming reaction to our For Sale article

An update on the positive response to The Jewellery Editor's recent article announcing the company is up for sale to achieve the next level of growth. 

01 March 2018
Maria Doulton and Christine Pasquier at Louis Vuitton Paris

As many of you have seen, on the 9th February we took the brave move of publishing a story on our website announcing that we are for sale.

Despite the advice of others saying this was not standard procedure, our unorthodox thinking was that we had the best platform to communicate with like-minded people. So we did. The article was published, a newsletter was sent to our database of 20,000, the story was placed on LinkedIn and Facebook and a few Tweets helped spread the message.

The response has been overwhelming. In just under three weeks we have received dozens of messages of encouragement and support. We now have a list of more than twenty different individuals, publishers and organisations interested in purchasing us.  The sales process is now in motion.

Our aim is find a buyer whose strategy and values are in line with those of The Jewellery Editor. As the No. 1 digital magazine dedicated solely to fine jewellery and watches, with the right investment and expertise, we have the potential to become a major global player in e-commerce and events. We just need to find the perfect partner to make it a reality.

This positive reaction is encouraging and we think we are on the way to finding the ideal match. If you are interested in finding out more, please email [email protected] before our 31st March 2018 deadline.

Maria Doulton and the team from The Jewellery Editor have created more trusted and well-researched content on jewellery than any other publication worldwide. 

 

